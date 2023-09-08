Travel Australian site calls Vietnam “land of beauty, welcome surprises” Theaureview.com – a leading independent music and arts publication in Australia - has run an article with the title “Vietnam - a land of beauty and welcome surprises,” emphasizing that the country is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning landscapes, historic sites, and cultural attractions.

Destinations Ha Giang named Asia's leading emerging destination The northern highlands province of Ha Giang has been named Asia's leading emerging destination, according to the Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Tran Duc Quy.

Travel HCM City, CNN news channel work on tourism promotion Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has expressed the hope to further enhance coordination with the US’s news channel CNN and its partners to further popularise the city’s tourism potential.