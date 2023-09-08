Measures sought to promote Vietnam’s medical tourism
Vietnam’s medical tourism should be further promoted to international visitors through communications activities as well as diplomatic, cultural, sport, and economic events, heard thematic workshops held within the framework of the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City on September 8.
Kien Le, General Director of Panhou Resort & Whale Island Resort, said businesses should offer more unique medical tourism products based on available resources and local culture.
Other participants pointed out the fact that Vietnam boasts diverse natural resources and traditional medicine. However, such potential has yet been fully tapped to serve medical tourism.
They suggested tourist sites coordinate with authorities and educational institutions in this regard, saying tourism students should learn more about traditional medicine, and vice versa.
Rafi Kot, Founder and CEO of Family Medical Practice Vietnam, also suggested Vietnam study culture and work style to better serve foreign patients, stressing workers proficient in English, good services and connectivity with foreign insurance companies are crucial factors for a medical system./.