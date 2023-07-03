Border guards in the southern province of Dong Thap set up a check point to tighten cross-border poultry inspection. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The animal health sector has been strengthening animal and animal product quarantine and inspection to early detect avian influenza outbreaks and prevent the spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has coordinated with localities, ministries, and agencies to handle cases of illegal cross-order transportation of poultry and poultry products into Vietnam.



Previously, the ministry asked the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct departments, agencies, and local authorities at all levels to organise the synchronous implementation of solutions on disease prevention and control for the period of 2019-2025.



The ministry also suggested provinces and cities strengthen inspection and supervision, especially at border gates, crossings, seaports, and waterways to promptly detect and handle violations relating to illegal trading, slaughtering, and transporting poultry and poultry products into Vietnam, especially in the southern border provinces.

Illegally-transported animals and animal products will be destroyed immediately.





Smuggled poultry is seized. (Photo: VNA)

The ministry has assigned the Department of Animal Health and related units to organise inspections and instruct localities in disease prevention and control; proactively coordinate with international organisations and other countries in disease prevention and control.



Currently, there are 463 concentrated slaughterhouses and over 24,000 small-sized establishments that failed to meet requirements in terms of facilities, finance, and food safety./.