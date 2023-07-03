Measures taken to curb cross-border poultry smuggling
Hanoi (VNA) – The animal health sector has been strengthening animal and animal product quarantine and inspection to early detect avian influenza outbreaks and prevent the spread of the disease.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has coordinated with
localities, ministries, and agencies to handle cases of illegal cross-order
transportation of poultry and poultry products into Vietnam.
Previously, the ministry asked the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct departments, agencies, and local authorities at all levels to organise the synchronous implementation of solutions on disease prevention and control for the period of 2019-2025.
The ministry also suggested provinces and cities strengthen inspection and supervision, especially at border gates, crossings, seaports, and waterways to promptly detect and handle violations relating to illegal trading, slaughtering, and transporting poultry and poultry products into Vietnam, especially in the southern border provinces.
Illegally-transported
animals and animal products will be destroyed immediately.
The ministry has assigned the Department of Animal Health and
related units to organise inspections and instruct localities in disease
prevention and control; proactively coordinate with international organisations
and other countries in disease prevention and control.
Currently, there are 463 concentrated slaughterhouses and over 24,000 small-sized establishments that failed to meet requirements in terms of facilities, finance, and food safety./.