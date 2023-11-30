Hanoi (VNA) – The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications on November 28 issued a penalty against media firm WPP Media Limited (GroupM) for its



GroupM received a 35 million VND (1,442 USD) fine for posting YouTube ads for Procter & Gamble Vietnam Ltd and Unilever Vietnam International Ltd with illegal contents according to Vietnam’s Law on Cyber Security.



The department warned GroupM that more severe measures will be taken if the company continues to violate the law.



Cross-border ads that contain toxic contents designed to sabotage the Vietnamese Party and State have been found recently, which has impacted not only the reputation of businesses, but also created “traps” that cause them to violate the law.



To ensure safety for brands, towards a healthy, safe, and fair competitive advertising business environment for both domestic and foreign firms, the department has been coordinating with ministries, agencies, and localities to step up supervisions and inspections, and handle online advertising violations.



The ministry has also released a "black list" of “toxic” contents and a “white list” of "verified" contents in advertising./.

