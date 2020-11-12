Health Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on November 12 morning Vietnam recorded no cases of COVID-19 between in the last 12 hours, keeping the total number of infections as of 6am on November 12 at 1,252, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Commune-level clinics strive to attract local patients Clinics in communes have improved their healthcare services and facilities to attract more local people and reduce patient overloads at city and province-level hospitals.

Health Hospital successfully performs double forearm transplant The Hanoi-based Military Central Hospital 108 has become the first medical facility in Vietnam and Southeast Asia to successfully perform a double forearm transplant.