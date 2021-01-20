Medical staff trained to serve upcoming 13th National Party Congress
More than 300 medical staff serving the 13th National Party Congress joined a training course in Hanoi on January 20, thus becoming ready for any emergency circumstances during the event.
Giving COVID-19 testing to reporters covering the 13th National Party Congress (Illustrative image. Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 300 medical staff serving the 13th National Party Congress joined a training course in Hanoi on January 20, thus becoming ready for any emergency circumstances during the event.
Addressing the event, Assocociate Professor Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the Health Ministry's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment, spoke highly of preparations and the successful organisation of a drill on January 7 of medical groups serving.
He underlined the significance of preventive measures against COVID-19 throughout the 13th National Party Congress – an important political event of the country.
Also at the training course, the Ministry of Health announced a decision to set up a professional council for consulting and supporting medical groups in taking care of the health of delegates attending the 13th National Party Congress.
The council comprises 20 members led by Prof. Dr Nguyen Gia Binh, Chairman of Vietnam Association of Critical Care Medicine, Emergency and Clinical Toxicology.
It will give professional directions in activities related to first-aid, check-up and treatment of medical groups serving the congress, while providing medical consultations on severe cases and keeping attendance throughout the congress.
The ministry also made public a list of medicines and medical equipment for emergency cases./.