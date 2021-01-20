Health E-cigarette use on the rise: Expert Vietnam has seen certain achievements made in tobacco harm prevention and control but challenges continue to emerge, including the increasing trend of smoking e-cigarettes, Associate Professor and Dr Luong Ngoc Khue has said.

Health HCM City opens Japanese-standard dialysis centre A dialysis centre meeting Japanese standards in Ho Chi Minh City was put into operation at the local Nguyen Tri Phuong hospital on January 20.

Health People urged to continue pandemic prevention to ensure peaceful Tet The COVID-19 pandemic has been well controlled in Vietnam, but risks of an outbreak are still present, especially with the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday approaching, leading experts to warn that people need to strictly abide by preventive regulations.

Health Human trials of third homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to begin in March A third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Vietnam is scheduled to be tested on humans at the end of March, the Ministry of Health said on January 19.