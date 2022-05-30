Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau (first row, seventh from left), returns to Vietnam to welcome the first group of Indian students joining the Medical Department at HIU.(Photo courtesy of HIU)

Hanoi, (VNA) - In the last few days of May, many international students have been admitted to Hong Bang International University (HIU) to pursue a degree in medicine, marking a significant milestone for the university, which has gradually become a favored school for international students.

In recent years, Vietnam has emerged as a destination of choice for many international students when looking for a country to pursue higher education.



In 2022, more than thirty Indian students have chosen HIU to study for a Bachelor's Degree in Medicines entirely in English, along with other international students from Honduras, Nigeria, and Russia. The University has just granted a Hypocrates scholarship for Ana Rebeca Muñoz Tejada from Honduras.

Vice president of HIU Tran Thuy Tram Quyen said besides professional knowledge, international students will also have an opportunity to learn about Vietnam and the Vietnamese culture.

HIU offers various training programmes in many majors with Health Science being a strong point. The Health Science Faculty comprises of seven departments, including Medicine, Odonto - Stomatology, Nursing, Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation, Medical Laboratory Science and Pharmaceuticals. The university has training courses in both Vietnamese and English./.

VNA