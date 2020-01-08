Meeting looks at final plan for Asia-Pacific Peacekeeping conference
A conference was held on January 8 on the final plan for the general meeting and workshop of the Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres (AAPTC), to be held in Vietnam in April 2020.
Officers of Vietnam's Level-2 field hospital No 2 set out for peacekeeping task (PHoto: VNA)
The conference was attended by representatives from the AAPTC Secretariat, planning officials of the US Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) and the US Office of Defence Cooperation in Hanoi.
Participants discussed and reached agreement on detailed planning and preparations for the AAPTC 2020 meeting, including the agenda, selection of speakers, draft documents, and the host of the AAPTC 2021.
The organization of the AAPTC 2020 is an important step towards realizing the target to develop Vietnam’s peacekeeping training facility into a standard centre in the region, contributing to enhancing understanding, friendship and cooperation in the field of UN peacekeeping between Vietnam and international partners.
The hosting of the event also affirms Vietnam’s commitment to contribute to raising the capacity of UN peacekeeping forces and the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping activities in the Asia-Pacific region./.