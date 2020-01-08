Politics Harvard University official impressed by Vietnam’s achievements Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 8 hosted Thomas Vallely, Director of the Vietnam Programme at the Harvard University, now visiting Vietnam.

Politics Ex-leaders of HCM City commit serious violations: inspection body The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure and the Party unit at the municipal People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 tenure have been found to make so serious violations that call for disciplinary measures.

Politics State Audit Office handles over 3.1 billion USD in 2019 The State Audit Office of Vietnam handled over 72.8 trillion VND (3.1 billion USD) as of the last day of last year, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 8.

Politics Vietnam, Laos bolster justice cooperation Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri held talks with his Lao counterpart Khamsan Souvong in Vientiane on January 8, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s ongoing working visit to Laos.