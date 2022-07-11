President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on July 11 between the standing board of the steering committee for the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee.



The participants contributed opinions on the contents regarding the organisation and operation of the Government, focusing on achievements, limitations, tasks and solutions.



In his remarks, President Phuc, head of the steering committee, lauded the seriousness and the sense of responsibility of the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee in completing tasks assigned by the steering committee.



The State leader lauded opinions on the functions, tasks and power of agencies in the State’s administrative apparatus, including the establishment of new institutions.



He urged agencies to make more contributions to the draft, thus ensuring the quality and progress of the project.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, deputy head of the steering committee, approved decentralisation coupled with revised resource allocation and the restructuring of administrative units as proposed by the project’s compiling team./.