ASEAN ASEAN, Russia work to shore up supply chains ASEAN Economic Ministers joined an online consultation with Russia on August 28 as part of the 52nd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers hold consultations with partners ASEAN Economic Ministers held online consultations on August 28 with external partners - China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) - within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.

ASEAN Thailand’s rice strategy to focus on yield, variety The Thai government wants to raise the average yield of domestic paddy production to 600 kilogrammes per rai (0.16ha) by 2024 and focus more on premium-grade grains.