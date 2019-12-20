Society Ho Chi Minh Park upgraded in Chile The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile and authorities of Cerro Navia district in the capital city of Santiago held a ceremony on December 19 to inaugurate the upgraded Ho Chi Minh Park.

Society Tet gifts presented to soldiers on Truong Sa, DK1 platform Gifts have been presented to soldiers on the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and the DK1 offshore platform ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Hanoi satellite urban areas take slow formation Planning for five satellite urban areas in Hanoi, which is expected to help reduce the overloading of the urban centre, lags behind schedule, the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture has said.

Society Catholics in Dak Lak join hands to develop homeland Catholic people in Dak Lak province have warmly responded to the movement “all people unite to build new-style rural areas, civilized urban areas and to be good in both life and religion” by working hard in production and business, thus contributing to the development of their home villages.