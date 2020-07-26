Society Incense tribute paid to Vietnamese, Lao martyrs in Vientiane The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos and the Lao National Veterans Federation together paid an incense tribute to Vietnamese and Lao fallen soldiers at Ban Keun monument in Thoulakhom district, Vientiane province on July 26.

Society Over 190 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, and the Vietnam Airlines on July 25 coordinated with Japan’s competent agencies to bring home more than 190 Vietnamese citizens from the country.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Canada Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, and the Vietnam Airlines on July 25 coordinated with Canadian competent agencies to bring home more than 340 Vietnamese citizens from the country.

Society Six held for organising illegal entry Police in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh said on July 25 that they have detained and started legal procedures against six people from Mong Cai city for organising illegal entries into Vietnam.