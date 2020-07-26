Memorial house for martyrs inaugurated in Hau Giang
A memorial house dedicated to martyrs of Regiment 10-Song Huong was inaugurated in Xa Phien commune, Long My district of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on July 26.
The 600sq.m house was built at a cost of over 1.3 billion VND (56,440 USD) to remember officers and soldiers of the regiment who fought and died in Long My district.
The regiment was formed in September 19, 1945 in the central province of Quang Tri. As many as 418 officers and soldiers of the regiment were sent to Hau Giang, many of them died and many others were wounded.
Standing Vice Chairman of the Hau Giang provincial People’s Committee said that the house will help educate the younger generations about the traditional patriotism and the revolution of the nation.
Also on July 26, a memorial house was inaugurated on the foundation of the upgrading of the headquarters of the Commission for Popularisation of the Party Central Committee’s Office for South Vietnam in Tan Tien village, Tan Lap commune, Tan Bien district of the southern province of Tay Ninh.
The upgrade started in early May this year to improve the conditions of the site that was built in 2005.
This was among activities to mark the 90th traditional day of the information and education sector.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Phuong reviewed the development of the sector and its contributions to the success of the revolution.
He expressed his belief that the sector will continue to complete all assigned tasks, thus contributing to successfully implementing the resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and the organisation of the Party congresses at all levels for the 2020-2025 tenure and the 13th National Party Congress./.
