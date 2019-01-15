The EMO Hannover 2017 attracted almost 2,230 exhibitors from 44 different countries.

Vietnamese businesses will be provided with plenty of opportunities to gain better access to the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s trends and seek link-ups with foreign partners when attending EMO Hannover 2019, the leading global trade show for metalworking, which is scheduled for September 16-22 in Hannover, Germany.EMO Hannover Managing Director Christoph Miller said at a press get-together in Ho Chi Minh City on January 15 that Vietnam’s top metalworking suppliers, like the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, the US, and Germany, will all be present at the fair, which is themed “Smart technologies driving tomorrow’s production”.Nearly 1,800 enterprises from 41 countries and territories across the five continents have registered to join the event so far. They will introduce advanced metalworking technologies that help improve productivity and product quality, he stressed.Experts have said that the manufacturing industry contributes 30 percent to Vietnam’s economic growth. This year, the country is also looking to increase its industrial production by 6.6 percent. As Vietnam has become an important link in the global value chain, Vietnamese manufacturers should work to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.However, Vietnam still relies much on imports of modern production technologies, and it is now the world’s 10th largest importer of machinery and tools. The Southeast Asian country will be a promising market for foreign suppliers as its consumption of machinery and tools is expected to increase by 8.2 percent in 2019.EMO Hannover is the world’s most important international meeting point for production technology specialists from all over the planet. The EMO Hannover 2017 attracted almost 2,230 exhibitors from 44 different countries, and around 130,000 trade visitors from 160 nations. EMO is a registered trademark of the European Association of the Machine Tool Industries CECIMO.–VNA