Business COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries and territories worldwide is likely to force automobile manufacturing and assembly firms in Vietnam to scale down operations and even close their factories.

Business Vietnamese firms strive to revitalise agricultural exports to China China remains the largest buyer of Vietnam’s agricultural products, so Vietnamese businesses are making preparations to boost exports to this market when it recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Algeria a potential market for Vietnamese products Algeria is a potential market for exports of Vietnamese staples, especially coffee and rice, official statistics show.

Business Foreign currency market stabilised following central bank’s intervention The US dollar on March 25 depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.