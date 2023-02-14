The Vietnamese soldiers helped build a 5m-wide, 150m-long road leading to the school, a clean water well and a 5,000 cubic-meter tank; and install a pump, a generator, and a pipeline system to provide clean water to teachers and students.

They built two classrooms, one teachers' room, a library a canteen and one security room. The unit also granted six laptops to the school.

UNISFA Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr said that, these works will help teachers and students overcome difficulties and deficiency in infrastructure and equipment to improve the quality of teaching and learning for a brighter future of Abyei./.

VNA