Society

Military forces enthusiastically helping people amid Covid-19 pandemic

Transporting goods, helping people to buy goods at supermarket, or providing medical examination, are the things the Vietnam People’s Army soldiers are doing to support people in Ho Chi Minh City amid COVID-19. Their enthusiasm touches the hearts of local people.
VNA

  • Young soldiers prepare goods for people in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers of Division 309 present social security gifts to under privileged people in the city. (Photo: VNA)

  • The soldiers deliver goods packages to each household. (Photo: VNA

  • The Military Command of Dong Thap province supports the transportation of 50 tonnes of agricultural products from farmers in the province to support people in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

