The Military Library of Vietnam offers presents to Laos (Photo: vov.vn)

– The Military Libraries of Vietnam and Laos held a conference in Vientiane on August 5 to review their cooperation over the past years and seek future collaboration orientations.Addressing the event, Lieutenant Colonel Phimpha Panuahuk, Director of the Laos’ Military Library, highly valued the support and assistance of Vietnam’s Military Library.He said that since the Lao Military Library was set up on February 23, 1987, it has focused on political education and completing all assigned tasks.He proposed that the Military Library of Vietnam help train officials for the Lao side, while strengthening exchange of information and data as well as books to meet the demand of soldiers and people.The two libraries should coordinate with the Military History Museums of both countries to organise exhibitions of photos and books on the occasion of important events of the two countries, and build a network of military libraries, he suggested.Meanwhile, Colonel Tran Thi Bich Hue, Director of the Military Library of Vietnam, said that in the 2015-2019 period, the library held training courses for 10 library staff of Laos, while sending two experts to help Laos train library staff in one month.Vietnam welcomed delegations from different military agencies of Laos to visit the library, she noted, adding that the library will send a delegation of six members to Laos to exchange experience and explore operations of the library system in the Lao People’s Army in the third quarter of this year.Colonel Hue underlined that in the 2020-2024 period, the Military Library of Vietnam will continue supporting the Military Library of Laos in library operation, personnel and equipment if requested.In 2020, when the Military Library of Laos moves to the new headquarters, Vietnam will help it set up a multimedia reading room and provide equipment to the library.On the occasion, Vietnam presented the Military Library of Laos a number of office equipment such as computers, printers, scanners and photocopiers.-VNA