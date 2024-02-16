Military medical cave: A stunning gem on Cat Ba Archipelago
Once a field hospital during the resistance war against the US in the 1960s and 70s, Military medical cave has become a source of pride for the military medical sector of Vietnam. Situated on the Cat Ba Archipelago in Hai Phong city, the cave boasts a unique beauty that captivates visitors.
Military medical cave - A unique site on Cat Ba Archipelago. (Photo: VNA)
The combat command meeting room inside the military medical cave. (Photo: VNA)
Weapons used by Vietnamese soldiers are on display. (Photo: VNA)
Medical tools used in the resistance war have been well preserved. (Photo: VNA)
The military medical cave attracts foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)