Millions of aquatic species released to regenerate fisheries resources
At the fry release in Soc Trang on April 1 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Localities across the country released millions of aquatic species on the first day of April to regenerate fisheries resources, marking the 65th traditional day of Vietnam’s fisheries sector (April 1, 1959-2024).
At the Tran De fishing port in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, the authorities released 2 million breeding tiger shrimps.
In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vuong Quoc Nam announced that this year, the province plans to organise three rounds of releases to improve fisheries resources.
At the event, the organising committee also awarded 20 scholarships worth 1 million VND (41 USD) each to children of disadvantaged fishermen at the fishing port.
With 72 kilometers of coastline and an intricate network of rivers and streams, Soc Trang boasts abundant aquatic resources. However, the local fisheries sector is facing numerous challenges, such as a sharp decline in resources due to the impact of climate change and some fishermen operating without adherence to regulations.
Meanwhile, at the Ninh Kieu wharf in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, a ceremony saw 60,000 juvenile fish of various species released into natural environments.
With an extensive network of canals and ditches, Can Tho has an annual fisheries output exceeding 220,000 tonnes. However, economic and social development activities, overexploitation, pollution, diseases, and climate change have adversely affected the ecological environment, leading to a severe decline or the extinction of many precious indigenous aquatic species.
According to Pham Truong Yen, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, previously, there were only two fish release points in the city. In recent years, this activity has expanded widely across nine local districts, with over 10 tonnes of young fish released annually.
On this occasion, districts in the city also arranged seven venues for releasing approximately 250,000 juvenile fish of various types. Additionally, Can Tho cooperated with the neighbouring An Giang and Dong Thap provinces to expand the scope of the event./.