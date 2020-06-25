Business Vinamilk wins FMCG brand owner for 8th consecutive year Vietnamese dairy producer Vinamilk has been chosen as the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in four key cities for the 8th consecutive year.

Business Domestic air travel sees full recovery post-COVID-19 Noi Bai International Airport has reported full recovery of domestic flights compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic as travel demand is increasing following stimulus efforts by the Government and airlines.

Business Circular on origin rules in EVFTA issued Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT on rules of origin in the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Over 84 percent of Kien Giang fishing vessels equipped with monitoring systems Some 3,360 fishing vessels or 84 percent of the total in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang had been equipped with the vessel monitoring systems as of late May, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.