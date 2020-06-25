Mini Thailand Week returns to Hai Phong
Mini Thailand Week has returned to the northern port city of Hai Phong this year, starting on June 25 and aiming to restore trade between the two countries following COVID-19.
The Mini Thailand Week is opened in Hai Phong city on June 25 (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) - Mini Thailand Week has returned to the northern port city of Hai Phong this year, starting on June 25 and aiming to restore trade between the two countries following COVID-19.
Running to June 28, the exhibition features 67 booths from 40 Vietnamese importers of Thai products.
On display are high-quality Made-in-Thailand food and beverages, fresh fruit, home appliances, clothing, jewellery, beauty products, decorative items, souvenirs, and other goods.
Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Thani Saengrat said the two countries boast longstanding trade relations and remain important trade partners of each other.
Two-way trade has grown steadily, he added, exceeding 17 billion USD last year.
Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thanh said Mini Thailand Week 2020 is vital in further expanding Thailand’s trade ties with Vietnam and especially with the port city.
It also provides a good opportunity for local enterprises and investors to exchange experience and seek partnerships with Thai counterparts to further boost bilateral trade./.