Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always supports and creates the best conditions for cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies, said Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.

During a reception in Hanoi on October 17 for Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen, Giang congratulated Cambodia on its achievements in internal and external affairs led by the Cambodian People’s Party over the past more than seven decades, especially the success of the seventh National Assembly election in July.

He believed that under the leadership of the Government and Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will score greater achievements in the near future, thus improving its position and role on the international stage.

Speaking highly of the outcomes of talks in the afternoon the same day between Pisen and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong, Giang praised the extensive and effective cooperation in various areas between the two sides, particularly in personnel training, experience sharing, border protection, and mutual support at multilateral forums and mechanisms, notably those led by ASEAN.

He proposed that the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies seek new, practical and effective ways to contribute to improving the role of defence ties in the overall relationship between the two countries.

On the occasion, he invited leaders of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence and army to the second Vietnam International Defence Expo and celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army next year.

Pisen, for his part, expressed his profound gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for their significant support to Cambodia in the struggle against colonialism and imperialism, helping Cambodia escape from the genocide and rebuild its socio-economic infrastructure.

Impressed by events held by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, including the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022, he affirmed that the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence and army would continue supporting activities held by Vietnam in the coming time./.