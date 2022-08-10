Politics NA’s Q&A session starts with questions on public security matters The question-and-answer session as part of the 14th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee started on August 10 with questions on issues under the management of the public security ministry.

Politics HCM City looks to boost ties with Belarus Chairman of the People Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for the new Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City, Ruslan Varankov, on August 9.

Politics Foreign military attachés visit naval brigade in Quang Ninh A delegation of foreign military attachés visited Brigade 147 of Naval Region 1, based in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on August 9, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) daily reported.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.