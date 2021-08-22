Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has highlighted the significance of Conclusion No.12-KL/TW on the overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the new situation issued by the Politburo on August 12.



In a recent interview granted to the press, Son said the Conclusion continues affirming the Party and State’s consistent and sound policy of firmly consolidating the great national unity, with the OV community being an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, gathering people from all walks of life at home and abroad to uphold the power of the entire nation for country development.



He added that the Conclusion promotes OV affairs more comprehensively and strongly in the spirit of the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s Resolution No.36 and Directive No.45, with a focus on helping the OVs gain solid legal status, well integrate into the host societies, and enhance their national pride on the back of suitable policies to enable them to make effective contributions to national construction and defence in the new situation.



According to him, the Conclusion also demonstrates the Party and State’s responsibility for caring for the OVs and meeting their legitimate aspirations, thus encouraging them to rise up in life, bring into full play their potential, and contribute to the homeland.



The Conclusion said after over five years of implementing the Politburo’s Directive No.45-CT/TW dated May 19, 2015 on continuing to step up the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.36-NQ/TW dated March 26, 2004 on OV affairs, the Vietnamese community abroad now counts about 5.3 million in over 130 countries and territories, over 80 percent of which are developed nations. A majority of overseas Vietnamese have legal status and stable life, and well integrate into the host society. Wherever they are, they always look toward the homeland, becoming an indispensable part of the Vietnamese nation and an important resource to contribute to the cause of national construction and development. With the country’s increasingly improved position and prestige on international arena, their trust has been more and more reinforced.



Such changes are the result of the overseas Vietnamese's efforts toward the nation and the active involvement of the entire political system and people. However, the OV affairs still show some shortcomings.



To continue effectively carrying out Resolution No.36 and Directive No.45 on OV affairs, the Politburo asked Party committees and organisations to raise awareness and sense of responsibility for performing the Party and State’s policy of great national unity among the OVs. They are required to urge the OVs, especially young people, to contribute to the development of the host countries, thus becoming a bridge to foster ties between Vietnam and nations. Those who make active contributions to the cause of national construction and defence will be promptly honoured.



The Politburo asked for enhancing collaboration with the host authorities, adopting comprehensive measures to assist OVs, especially those in disadvantaged areas, as well as further improving the efficiency of citizen protection work and management of workers and students.



Further attention should be paid to increasing international cooperation in justice, security, crime prevention and control, and effective crackdown on human trafficking, illegal immigration and residence, thus ensuring security in communities and thoroughly dealing with violations by OVs in the host countries.



Other tasks include promoting the strength of the great national unity, fine-tuning legal system, reforming administrative procedures, performing synchronous polices involving OVs when they come back home to work and reside, meeting their need for citizenship in accordance with Vietnam’s Constitution, laws and Resolution No.36, and perfecting a mechanism to receive and effectively bring into play ideas by Vietnamese experts, intellectuals and businesspeople abroad.



Regarding activities to maintain the Vietnamese language and uphold the nation's cultural identity and traditions, the Politburo requested cooperating with the host nations to improve the efficiency of Vietnamese teaching and learning, add the Vietnamese language into the curricula of educational establishments in areas where many OVs are living, as well as consider building more cultural centres there and designating a Day to honour the Vietnamese language to encourage generations of the OVs to learn it.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son symbolically presents donations to national COVID-19 vaccine fund (Photo: VNA)

Asked about the OVs’ contributions to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic over the past time, Son said in response to the appeal of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, they donated over 50 billion VND (nearrly 2.2 million USD) together with medical equipment and materials to the national COVID-19 prevention and control fund.



Many of them actively cooperated in transferring vaccine production technology and shared experience in pandemic prevention and control, as well as allowed the use of their facilities in Vietnam to serve the effort, he said, adding that the OVs in many countries have actively worked with the Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to carry out vaccine diplomacy strategy, and call on the host nations to offer vaccine and medical supplies support to Vietnam.



According to Son, the Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese representative agencies also actively urged the host authorities to create favourable conditions for the OVs to stabilise their lives and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. More than 540 flights have so far been conducted to bring about 136,000 Vietnamese citizens home safety.



Via upholding patriotism in the fight against the pandemic, the OVs have contributed to consolidating the great national unity, improving the image and prestige of the country and the position of the Vietnamese community in the eyes of international friends, he said.



The minister expressed his wish that the the OVs would continue supporting guidelines, policies and appeals of the Party, State and VFF leaders to stand side by side with their compatriots at home in driving back the pandemic, for the aspiration of a strong and prosperous nation./.