Minister hosts UAE firm seeking business opportunities in Vietnam
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a working session with leaders of Sirius International Holding of the UAE in Hanoi on December 19 to discuss business and investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (fifth from right), other Vietnamese officials, and representatives of Sirius International Holding at the meeting in Hanoi on December 19 (Photo: moit.gov.vn)
Akshay Kumar Mahajan, Director for investment at Sirius International Holding – an Abu Dhabi-based subsidiary focusing on digital transformation of International Holding Company (IHC), said that within the framework of the recent 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE, leaders of his company had a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
This visit to Vietnam by a delegation of Sirius International Holding shows the firm’s wish to promote substantive cooperation with Vietnamese partners in such potential fields as developing smart grids, carbon credit trading ecosystem and infrastructure, e-commerce, and cryptocurrency, he noted.
Minister Dien said Vietnam has been deeply integrating into the world via 16 bilateral and regional free trade agreements, and it is accelerating the negotiation on and signing of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the UAE.
He also provided more information about Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the development of the energy sector and carbon credit trading, and e-commerce growth.
Vietnam and the UAE have agreed on the content of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement and plan to sign this deal in early 2024, he said, adding that the agreement is expected to help foster UAE business investment in the Southeast Asian country.
Minister Dien invited Sirius International Holding to work with Vietnamese firms in the fields it is interested in to tap into cooperation opportunities to be generated by the coming agreement.
Akshay Kumar Mahajan expressed his hope to soon find out potential partners in Vietnam in the time ahead./.