Politics NA Standing Committee adopts resolution on environmental protection tax rates The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on March 23 passed the resolution on environmental protection tax rates on petroleum, oil and lubricants, which will take effect from April 1 till December 31, 2022.

Politics Vietnam willing to beef up comprehensive partnership with Canada: FM Vietnam is willing to work together with Canada to boost their comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical manner, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during a phone talk with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on March 22 night.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 23.

Politics ESCAP treasures partnership with Vietnam: official Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana has affirmed that the commission always attaches importance to the partnership with Vietnam and commits to actively support the country in realising its sustainable development goals.