Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung visited and held a working session with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) at its headquarters in Hanoi on February 15, the first official day back to work following the Lunar New Year break.



Reporting at the event, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang highlighted the agency’s efforts in leveraging the use of modern technology for information management and production.



She wished that the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) would persist in its support of the VNA, aiding in the development of tools to disseminate news more efficiently while ensuring robust information security amid the ongoing digital transformation.



Both sides should collaborate to strengthen the fact-checking and verification of information, facilitate policy communications and foster public consensus-building, thus contributing to national socio-economic development, she suggested.

Delegates at the working session (Photo: VNA)



Minister Hung, for his part, said 2024 is a pivotal year for digital transformation with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual assistants into various facets of operations.

Anticipating a substantial reduction in workload, potentially up to 30-50% in tasks pertaining to data management through AI use, he outlined the MIC's commitment to supporting the VNA in its digital transformation journey. By doing so, the Minister asserted, productivity and working quality of VNA staff, journalists and editors would significantly improved.



In extending his warmest regards to all leaders, journalists, editors and employees of the VNA for the Lunar New Year, he expressed his wishes for a year brimming with renewed energy and vitality, with continuous innovation and creativity in service of national development./.