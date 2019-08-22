Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan speaks at the meeting (Photo: vea.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and relevant agencies on August 22 discussed measures to tighten control of used goods import and the re-export of waste shipments which failed to meet environmental protection regulations.



According to the Vietnam Environment Administration, as of the end of June, the number of scrap containers which have been stuck at Vietnam’s seaports for over 90 days reduced to 7,450 from the peak of 10,124 in November 2018.



At the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan said more than 500 containers of scrap had been re-exported, including 289 ones of plastic waste and 98 others containing iron and steel scrap.



He urged competent ministries and agencies to act quickly to handle and curb negative impacts of scrap containers which failed to meet environmental protection standards and prevent them from entering Vietnam.



Nhan also asked ministries and agencies to propose solutions to hasten the re-export of imported waste and keep a close watch on the import of used goods. Communication campaigns are needed to prevent violation, he added.



A representative from the General Department of Vietnam Customs said scrap classification is important in order to handle the stuck containers, adding that shipping companies are slow in re-exporting the waste. He proposed that the Ministry of Transport not grant licence to those shipping companies that do not re-export waste.



Ministries should compile legal documents to prevent the import of waste that do not meet environmental protection requirements, said the Ministry of Public Security.



The MoNRE asked the Ministry of Finance to revise and provide a list of importers who violate the regulations but have yet to undertake procedures of sending back the waste, while the Foreign Ministry was asked to study experience of regional countries in the issue.-VNA