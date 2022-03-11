Ministries earmark 70 percent of budget for climate change adaptation: workshop
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese ministries allocate more than 70 percent of their budgets to climate change adaptation, heard a launch workshop regarding climate public expenditure and investment review (CPEIR) of Vietnam on March 11.
The event was co-organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
The CPEIR report, jointly conducted by six ministries, together with 28 provinces and Can Tho city, indicated that the figure exceeds 90 percent in the localities, meeting the Government’s priorities in public expenditure in the 2016-2020 period.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Transport held a lion’s share of 80 percent of the total budget, with spending on major infrastructure projects of irrigation and transport.
The report aimed to give recommendations on budget planning for climate change adaptation and propose keeping watch on the use of the State and localities’ budgets to ensure consistency between priorities and policies.
Outcomes of the report will be helpful in bolstering climate change adaptation of the public financial management system and facilitating ministries and localities’ climate interventions, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc underlined.
For her part, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen said analysis in the report may support the building and amendment of capital mobilisation from different resources.
At the event, delegates discussed challenges and chances to seek new financial sources, and effective measures in budget distribution and expenditure and investment in climate change adaptation./.