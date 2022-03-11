Environment Dien Bien struck by 4.5 magnitude quake A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Dien Bien Dong district in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 14 morning.

Society UNDP helps Vietnam strengthen women’s resilience to climate change The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to enhance gender mainstreaming in the National Adaptation Plan so that it is more gender-responsive and better able to meet the needs, priorities, and challenges faced by women, according to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen.

Environment HCM City: 500 youths cycle to kick start Earth Hour 2022 Close to 500 young volunteers joined a cycling held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) chapter in HCM City on March 13 to kick start this year’s Earth Hour campaign.