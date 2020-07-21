Environment Flooding kills two in northern Ha Giang province Prolonged torrential rain overnight on July 20-21 caused flooding in a number of localities in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, killing two and injuring one, according to the Ha Giang Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Environment Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in central region hit by drought Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Hot weather continues to hit central provinces The central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh continued to suffer high temperatures, badly affecting local production and daily life.