Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade



Hai stressed that biofuel development is a long-term process, especially for Vietnam as the country is facing various difficulties, and suggested the US council continue its support for the country and tighten its coordination with the Vietnamese



As a side note, the USGC said that the council always focuses on the development of the bio-economy and the green economy globally.



In Vietnam, the council has begun its operation in 1995, and the bilateral cooperation has proven effective. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai on September 11 held a working session with the US Grains Council (USGC) on promoting biofuel development in Vietnam.Hai stressed that biofuel development is a long-term process, especially for Vietnam as the country is facing various difficulties, and suggested the US council continue its support for the country and tighten its coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in this regard.As a side note, the USGC said that the council always focuses on the development of the bio-economy and the green economy globally.In Vietnam, the council has begun its operation in 1995, and the bilateral cooperation has proven effective.

Notably, the council has assisted the Vietnamese government in fulfilling the net zero target, it said, adding that its activities have received the support from the two governments.



Ethanol is an alternative material solution towards sustainable development and this is also a huge field in which the US government is interested, according to the council.



Hai spoke highly of efforts by both Vietnam and the US to accelerate the implementation of the memorandum of understanding dated October 28, 2020, which, he said, creates a basis for the ministry and the council to launch more activities. This will allow for the establishment of bilateral cooperation agreements on biofuel development in Vietnam, and other spheres of the Vietnamese government’s concern.



The ministry is focused on spurring green growth as a key task to create a sustainable development space, he said, adding that it will further coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communications to raise public awareness of biofuels.



The MoIT will also focus on building national standards on biofuel, pay more attention to personnel attraction, and learn from international experience in this field, the official said./.

VNA