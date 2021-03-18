Society Vietnam receives Japanese equipment for Government Information Reporting System A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 17 to mark the reception of the Japanese Government-sponsored equipment for the Government Information Reporting System of Vietnam.

Society Standard level of social assistance to be raised from July 1 The standard level of social assistance will increase from 270,000 VND (11.72 USD) to 360,000 VND (15.63 USD) per month from July 1, 2021, according to Decree No.20/2021/ND-CP providing social support policies for those entitled to social protection.

Society Humanitarian month for safe community to be launched in May The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC)’s 2021 humanitarian month themed “For a safe community” will take place in May, with its activities being in full swing between May 8 and 19.