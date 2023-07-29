Illustrative image. (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health has just issued "Guidelines on periodic health check-ups for children under 24 months old" which will be applied nationwide.

The publication, compiled by leading paediatric experts, is intended to guide health workers at the grassroots level to perform periodic health check-ups in line with a common standard as well as early detect physical and mental abnormalities in children.

According to the Maternal and Child Health Department under the Ministry of Health, health care for children is always a top priority of the Party, Government and State.





Health workers provide health check-up for a child. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

The first two years is a particularly important period, so children should receive regular health check-ups in this period to detect abnormalities early and handle them promptly. Parents also need advice on how to take care of children to help them physically and mentally develop to maximise their potential in the future.

The department said that when used properly, the document will help change the perception and working way of health workers at the commune and village levels in providing primary health care for children under 24 months old./.

VNA