Ministry of Health confirms additional 30 domestic COVID-19 cases
Ministry of Health confirms additional 30 domestic COVID-19 cases
A medical worker is collecting sample for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections in Vietnam has risen to 3,247, with 30 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of them, 13 were recorded Bac Giang province, eight in Bac Ninh, one in Lang Son, two in Ninh Binh, one in Thanh Hoa, and five in Hai Duong.
The country has logged 1,473 imported infections so far.
As many as 1,677 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the nation since it was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave on April 27.
A total of 121,010 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 2,217 in hospitals, 32,348 in other quarantine sites, and 86,445 at their residences.
Among active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, 37 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 29 twice, and 23 thrice.
Vietnam has seen 2,687 recoveries, while the death toll related to the disease is 37.
Since the pandemic has become more complicated, people are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.