Health 111 new COVID-19 cases recorded on May 19 afternoon Vietnam recorded 111 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases and 109 in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the last six hours to 6pm on May 19, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health CIHBT facing severe blood shortage amid pandemic The Central Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (CIHBT) has announced it is facing a severe shortage of blood and urged people to donate blood to maintain supply amid the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Health Vietnam discusses potential medical cooperation with Swiss group Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan expressed her hope at a recent meeting that Swiss-based biotech conglomerate Roche Group will continue its cooperation to improve diagnosis and treatment quality in Vietnam.

Health Military set up two COVID-19 treatment hospitals in Bac Giang, Bac Ninh The military are urgently setting up two temporary hospitals to provide care for COVID-19 patients in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which are the two provinces affected the worst by the current COVID-19 resurgence in Vietnam, on May 19 afternoon.