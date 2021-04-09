Health One more imported case of COVID-19 recorded over last 12 hours A 55-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Angola was detected with COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6am April 9, raising Vietnam’s total coronavirus cases to 2,669, the Ministry of Health reported.

Health Nine imported cases of COVID-19 raise national count to 2,668 Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 8, raising the national count to 2,668, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Telehealth centre inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ministry of Health inaugurated a centre for telehealth diagnosis and consultation services (Telehealth) at Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on April 7 as part of activities in the framework of the remote medical examination and treatment project for the 2020-2025 period.