Business Seven businesses licensed to export bird's nests to China Seven Vietnamese businesses have been allowed to export bird's nest products to China so far, said Tran Thi Thu Phuong, Head of the Office of International Cooperation and Communications of the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Quang Ninh draws 170 FDI projects Investors from 20 countries and territories across the globe have registered more than 11.57 billion USD in 170 foreign direct investment (FDI) in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh so far.

Business Banking digitalisation sees rapid growth: SBV The average annual growth in the number of transactions via QR code has reached 471.13% since the payment method's introduction in 2018, 77.41% of the Vietnamese adult population possess payment accounts with commercial banks reporting over 90% of all transactions conducted through digital channels, with some banks achieving a rate of up to 98%, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Sales index of processing-manufacturing up 3.1% The sales index of the processing and manufacturing sector in December 2023 rose 3.1% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).