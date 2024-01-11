Ministry of Planning and Investment asked to keep sharp, reformed mindset
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference of the Ministry of Planning and Investment in Hanoi on January 11. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 11 asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to constantly keep a sharp and reformed mindset, quickly grasp issues emerging in Vietnam and the world, and have foresight to advise the Party, State, people, and businesses about major socio-economic policies.
This is among the tasks for 2024 that the Government leader assigned to the MPI while attending the ministry’s conference in Hanoi on January 11.
He also requested the MPI to constantly maintain attention to and show better performance in the building and perfection of a socialist-oriented market economy. It needs to constantly play a pioneer role in attracting foreign investment, developing new economic models and new sectors, and facilitating innovation to help promote the economy’s transition and Vietnam’s stature in the international arena.
The MPI needs to constantly take the lead in digital transformation to create strong momentum for economic sectors to develop, raise labour productivity and national competitiveness, and turn this into an important tool for the building of an independent and self-reliant economy extensively integrating into the world. It is also necessary to constantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of statistical activities and modernise the work to better serve the Party’s leadership and the Government’s management and governance, PM Chinh added.
In addition, he told the MPI to proactively build socio-economic development scenarios for 2024 and beyond; devise and perfect regulations, mechanisms, and policies for strongly, comprehensively, and fruitfully making the three strategic breakthroughs, especially in terms of training human resources; and facilitate entrepreneurship and innovation to provide 50,000 - 100,000 high-quality workers for the semiconductor industry in the near future.
The PM also demanded the MPI design more policies to support Vietnamese businesses’ engagement in regional and global supply chains, boost international economic integration, step up the attraction of foreign investment and external resources, and fulfil its role as the standing body of the sub-committee for socio-economic affairs at the 14th National Party Congress.
PM Pham Minh Chinh presents (centre) the third-class Independence Order to the MPI's Department for National Economic Issues and the first-class Labour Order to the MPI Office at the event. (Photo: VNA)The MPI reported that despite numerous difficulties in 2023, it kept a close watch on the situation and made precise forecasts to submit timely proposals about development plans and response measures to the Government and the PM, helping the country minimise adverse impacts and achieve socio-economic development targets.
The solutions it proposed to foster public investment disbursement, regional connectivity, digital transformation, innovation, and enterprise development have helped drive green and sustainability-oriented economic growth. The ministry also performed well in advising the Government and the PM about measures for attracting FDI, keeping macro-economic stability, ensuring social security, and promoting production and business activities to help maximise opportunities for economic recovery and development, the MPI added./.