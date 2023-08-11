Society 2023 International Youth Day: Training youths in green skills The United Nations in Vietnam marked the International Youth Day (August 12) with a ceremony in Hanoi on August 11, with over 50 young people taking part.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau: Ship owners violating vessel-monitoring-system rules fined over 3.6 billion VND The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has so far this year imposed fines worth 3.6 billion VND (151,674 USD) for ship owners violating regulations on installing and operating vessel monitoring systems (VMS), a key work in Vietnam’s efforts combating Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Hanoi grows strongly after 15 years of expansion After 15 years of expanding its administrative boundaries, the capital city of Hanoi has shown a new face, becoming greener, cleaner, more beautiful, civilized and modern.