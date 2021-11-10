Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on November 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,100 VND/USD on November 10, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic 15 years of Vietnam's WTO membership Since Vietnam joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO) 15 years ago, the country has made big strides on the path of international integration, confidently joining the global playground. The country's total import-export value increased by 6 times over 2006, reachng 545 billion USD in 2020.

Business Energy firm honoured at The Solar Future Awards 2021 Vu Phong Energy Group has been honoured as the EPC Company of the Year at “The Solar Future Awards 2021”, the group said on November 9.

Business Nikkei: Vietnam leads recovery in Southeast Asia supply chains Supply chains in Southeast Asia are racing to recover to full strength after months of factory stoppages and production cuts, including Vietnam which is seeing a rapid return to normality, according to an article published on Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.