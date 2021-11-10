Ministry proposes upgrading Chu Lai airport to international airport
Chu Lai Airport in the central province of Quang Nam is slated to be upgraded to an international airport under a master plan for airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 that the Ministry of Transport submitted to the Prime Minister recently.
Chu Lai Airport (Source: CAV)Hanoi (VNA) – Chu Lai Airport in the central province of Quang Nam is slated to be upgraded to an international airport under a master plan for airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 that the Ministry of Transport submitted to the Prime Minister recently.
Under the plan, Chu Lai will be among 14 international airports to be developed in the next 10 years.
According to the People’s Committee of Quang Nam, it has proposed that the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) early launch a project to develop Chu Lai Airport into a 4E standard international airport by 2030 and a 4F facility capable of welcoming 40 million passengers a year by 2050.
Accordingly, the locality has asked the ACV to first of all make plans to build a passenger terminal with a capacity of 5 million passengers per year, while upgrading the cargo terminals and other facilities right from 2022 to meet the rising demand of passenger and cargo transport in Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and nearby localities in the central region.
It has also proposed that the ACV work with relevant agencies to mobilise resources for the construction of a new runway in the western area of Chu Lai airport and convert the current one into a taxiway.
Chu Lai airport, located in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, is the largest airport in Vietnam in terms of land area occupied, with 2,006 ha. Experts held that the airport has high potential and favourable conditions to become an international aviation industry and service centre./.