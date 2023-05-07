Delegates from Hung Yen province at a working session with leader of Minsk region, Belarus (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - Minsk region of Belarus is ready to cooperate with Vietnam's Hung Yen province in various areas, Deputy Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee Denis Kurlenko has said.



During his working session with Vice Chairman of the Hung Yen People's Committee Nguyen Duy Hung in Belarus on May 6, Kurlenko highlighted Minsk's strengths such as industry, agriculture, car and truck manufacturing, and food production.



The host said the region is ready for more fruitful cooperation with Vietnam and Hung Yen province, adding that Minsk wishes to establish closer relations in humanitarian affairs including healthcare, education, and tourism.



He spoke highly of Vietnam's economic growth and hoped that the two sides will maintain contacts.



Hung, for his part, said he sees huge potential for the two localities' development.



According to him, Hung Yen is interested in partnership in agriculture and industry. Two joint projects to be carried out are the production of MAZ trucks and provision of dairy products.



During the working session, both sides also shared experience in investment attraction, operation of free economic zones, and proposed building an agreement on cooperation between the two localities.



The Hung Yen delegation on May 5 also had working sessions with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, visited Minks dairy factory No.1 and Minks auto plant (MAZ).



The delegation includes representatives from the departments of finance, science and technology, planning and investment, foreign affairs, and public security, the MAZ Asia Company and Kim Dong district authorities.



In 2022 export by Minsk enterprises to Vietnam exceeded 2.2 million USD, 10.7% up from the previous year. In the first quarter of this year, the figure was 214,400 USD. /.

VNA