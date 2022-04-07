Miss Ethnic Vietnam beauty contest a ‘cultural ambassador’
Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner is one of the five judges for Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 contest. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Miss Ethnic Vietnam 2022 pageant, seeking participation of young women from all 54 ethnic groups that populate the country, can become a cultural ambassador, organisers say.
Film producer and actress Truong Ngoc Anh, head of the organising board, told local media: “We expect the contest becomes a cultural ambassador that introduces the best of 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam to the Vietnamese community in particular, and the world in general.”
Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.60m tall can register for the contest.
Contestants can register for the contest via email at hhcdtvn@novaem.com.vn by May 7.
The preliminary round will take place in Hanoi on April 27 and HCM City in May 7.
Contestants will be judged by a panel headed by well-known ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) designer Si Hoang.
The panel includes movie director Nguyen Quang Dung, woman entrepreneur Nguyen Phi Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie, and Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner.
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie, a E De ethnic girl from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, said: “It’s time for me to keep a promise to young women from ethnic minority communities. Let’s make their dreams come true.”
Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner said she hoped to find a beautiful woman able to promote Vietnam’s tradition and culture around the world.
The jury will select 45 candidates to participate in a reality TV show called “Nhung Doa Hoa Nang Mai” (Flowers in Morning Sun) to highlight the beauty, talent and friendliness of Vietnamese women, organisers said.
The show will be shot in HCM City, the coastal city of Phan Thiet and the Central Highlands city of Da Lat in order to promote Vietnam’s beautiful landscapes, culture and lifestyle.
During the final round in HCM City from July 12-16, the finalists will compete in the categories of traditional costumes, swimsuits, question-and-answer sessions and evening wear.
The winner will represent Vietnam at the global Miss Earth 2022 pageant./.