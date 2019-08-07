Illustrative photo (Source: VOV)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has extended the time to decide the launch of an anti-dumping investigation on cold-rolled carbon steel coils and sheets imported from China by another 30 days.The MoIT’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam said it has received a request for the investigation on May 3.On June 20, the agency issued an official dispatch to affirm that the document is complete and in line with regulations set in the Law on Foreign Trade Management.According to Clause 2 of the law’s Article 70, 45 days after the document is announced as valid, based on the request from the investigation agency on trade remedies, the Minister of Industry and Trade decides if an investigation into the case will be conducted or not.In some special occasions, the decision can be delayed one time and for no longer than 30 days.In case of the cold-rolled carbon steel imports from China, the postponement has been issued so that the ministry could have more time to examine the document and related information.The decision will be issued on September 3.-VNA