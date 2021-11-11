Business Vietnam’s digital economy to grow 31 percent this year The Vietnamese digital economy will see a growth rate of 31 percent this year over the same period last year, reaching 21 billion USD.

Business Transport Ministry unveils prioritised waterway projects in 10 years The Ministry of Transport has released plans to overhaul waterway transport links across the country by 2030, to attract business and investment into transport infrastructure.

Business HCM City is still attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic The Management Board of HCM City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA) on November 12 said the investment inflow into the city's industrial zones has shown many positive signs.

Business Bac Giang’s online technology and equipment trading floor makes debut The Department of Science and Technology of the northern province of Bac Giang has recently inaugurated an online technology and equipment trading floor at the provincial Centre for Science and Technology Application.