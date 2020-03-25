MoIT to organise national brand programme fourth quarter
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will organise a ceremony to recognise national brands in the fourth quarter of 2020.
At the 2018 ceremony (Photo: congluan)
MoIT said it will coordinate with relevant agencies to conduct the 7th national brand programme, Vietnam Value.
Started in 2003 under the Prime Minister’s decision with the aim to build and develop national brands through helping local businesses, the long-term programme targeted to build local commodities and services as well as develop the reputation and competitiveness for Vietnamese businesses in the domestic and international market.
Though the programme is not an award, businesses with brands selected will receive the State’s support to develop their quality products and business prestige in the domestic market and the world market.
Businesses which want to register for the programme can visit the website http://www.vietrade.gov.vn to register for participation./.
