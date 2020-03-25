Business 13 mln USD raised through G-bond auctions The State Treasury raised 301 billion VND (13 million USD) worth of Government bonds at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on March 25.

Vietnam granted investment licenses to 758 new projects worth 5.5 billion USD in the first quarter of 2020, up nearly 45 percent from the same period last year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked the Prime Minister to postpone the implementation of a decision on suspending rice export.

A 450MW solar power plant, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, will be built in Phuoc Minh commune in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.