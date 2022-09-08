Business Vietnam needs laws for sustainable energy development The absence of laws on energy and in particular renewable energy is causing an imbalance between the stages of production, transmission and consumption of coal-fired power, solar power, and wind power in Vietnam.

Business Hai Phong eyes tourism development through digital transformation The northern port city of Hai Phong is looking to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) to create a breakthrough for tourism.

Business Domestic instant noodle consumption growing 20% annually Vietnam passed the Republic of Korea (RoK) to lead the consumption per capita of instant noodles in the world in 2021, according to the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA).

Business Can Tho eyes investment from Dutch businesses in agricultural sector Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho city Duong Tan Hien has called for investment from Dutch businesses in mechanisation in agricultural production; post-harvest preservation technology as well as processing technology of agricultural and aquatic products to create high value-added products.