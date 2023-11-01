Mongolian President pays official visit to Vietnam
President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is paying a State visit to Vietnam. On November 1, President Vo Van Thuong hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with the Mongolian leader.
VNA
