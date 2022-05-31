Society All Vietnamese contestants secure prizes at 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home one silver, two bronze medals and five certificates of merit, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Prime Minister visits child patients on Int’l Children Day Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to child patients at the Vietnam National Children's Hospital on May 31, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day and the Month of Action for Children.

Videos IQ tests: Vietnamese ranked 9th Of the more than 100 countries and territories participating in IQ rankings conducted by Finland’s Wiqtcom, Vietnam was ranked 9th, with an average IQ of 109.37, followed by Finland.