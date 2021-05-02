An exhibition themed ''Secret Moments of Maikos” of photographer Philippe Marinig will be held as part of the “Photo Hanoi ‘21” event. (Photo: Philippe Marinig)

Hanoi (VNA) — A month-long photography event themed “Photo Hanoi ‘21” is taking place in the capital city to honour local and foreign photographers.

Initiated by the French Institute in Hanoi-L'Espace, it will attract 30 photographers, visual and creative artists from Vietnam and abroad.

Various cultural activities, exhibitions, forums, talk shows and exchanges on photography are being held between May 1 and June 12 across the capital city, promising to bring many experiences to photographic art lovers and photographers.

Six exhibitions are set to be held within the framework of the event.

The cultural activities are suitable for audiences of all ages and admission is free.

Through the photos and activities, Photo Hanoi ’21 will tell stories as well as express diverse perspectives and approaches to the multi-coloured world prism of domestic and international photographers.

Derived from the belief that photography is for everyone, activities during the programme are aimed at audiences of all ages, genders and professional levels./.