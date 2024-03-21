Business Petrol prices up more than 700 VND per litre​ Petrol prices were revised up by more than 700 VND per litre from 3pm on March 21 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam, Australia share experiences in climate-smart agriculture The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) and Australia’s Beanstalk Agtech company on March 21 signed a two-year memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation in smart agriculture in response to climate change.

Business Bright prospect for agro-forestry-fishery exports to Japan The export of agro-forestry-fishery products to Japan is forecast to continue thriving in 2024 as numerous export opportunities are in place.