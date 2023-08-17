Politics HCM City boosts cooperation with Siemens Ho Chi Minh City whishes to maintain cooperation with the German multinational technology conglomerate Siemens in digital transformation, digital economy, and smart city development, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Singapore’s 58th National Day celebrated in HCM City Ample room remains for Ho Chi Minh City-Singapore cooperation and their partnership depends on the ability to exploit the similaries and complementary strengths, said Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on August 16.

Politics Embassy celebrates 77th Indian Independence Day in Hanoi The Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the Indian Independence Day (August 15, 1947 - 2023) in Hanoi on August 16.