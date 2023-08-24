Culture - Sports Athlete wins gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships Le Van Cong on August 23 secured a gold medal for Vietnam in the men’s 49kg category at the ongoing World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, after defeating defending champion Omar Quaranda from Jordan.

Culture - Sports Baseball winning over young Vietnamese Baseball has gained in popularity around Vietnam as it finds favour among many high-school students in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.