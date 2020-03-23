Environment Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water The central city has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Environment Mekong Delta province faces severe drought Tien Giang is one of the five Mekong Delta provinces including Ben Tre, Kien Giang, Ca Mau and Vinh Long to declare emergency due to severe drought and saltwater intrusion.

Environment Ho Chi Minh City checks motorcycle emissions The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City and the Institue of Transport Science and Technology under the Ministry of Transport on March 18 signed a programme to check exhaust emissions from motorbikes commuting in the city.

Environment Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned.