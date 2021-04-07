More congratulations flow in for Vietnamese leaders
Leaders of many countries have sent congratulations to newly-appointed leaders of the State, Government and National Assembly.
Leaders of the Party, State, Government and National Assembly(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of many countries have sent congratulations to newly-appointed leaders of the State, Government and National Assembly.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received messages and letters of congratulations from Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; Indian President Nath Kovind; US President Joe Biden; and UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Maktoum and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Congratulations to the State leader also came from Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga; Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo; and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received congratulatory messages and letters from Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong; Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha; Indian PM Narendra Modi; and Premier of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Tok Hun.
Congratulations were extended to National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from Speaker of India’s House of Representatives Om Birla; Speaker of the Senate of Italy Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati; Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar; and Speaker of the Palestinian National Council Saleem Al-Za'anoon./.