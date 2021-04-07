Politics Tat Thanh Cang, Le Van Phuoc expelled from Party The Party Central Committee's Secretariat on April 7 decided to expel Tat Thanh Cang, former member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Le Huu Phuoc, member of Phu Yen province’s Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Commitee of and Chief Justice of the People’s Court of Phu Yen, from the Party.

Politics PM presents nominations for new Cabinet members to NA Newly-elected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented to the 14th National Assembly a list of nominees for 14 positions, including two deputy prime ministers and 11 ministers, for his new cabinet on April 7 at the ongoing 11th session of the legislature.

Politics National Assembly committees have new chairpersons The National Assembly passed a resolution on the election of chairpersons of a number of its committees on April 7, with approval of all 463 deputies present at the session.

Politics Several National Election Council Vice Chairpersons, members relieved from posts The National Assembly on April 7 adopted a resolution approving the Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC)’s proposal on relieving several NEC vice chairpersons and members, with “yes” votes from 446 out of 449 deputies present at the legislature’s 11th sitting, or 92.92 percent of all NA deputies.